Robots could be one of humanity's 'greatest opportunities': Deepu Talla

I knew some of the startups but I did not know that there are so many startups working on robotics, it was like a breath of fresh air, he says

Deepu Talla, vice-president (VP) and general manager (GM) for robotics and edge computing at chipmaker Nvidia
Deepu Talla, vice-president (VP) and general manager (GM) for robotics and edge computing at chipmaker Nvidia

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

The new buzz word in the world of artificial intelligence is Physical AI, the coming together of hardware and software on which applications are built. Deepu Talla, vice-president (VP) and general manager (GM) for robotics and edge computing at chipmaker Nvidia, is working to make Physical AI a reality. In an interview on the sidelines of the Nvidia AI Summit in Mumbai, he spoke with Shivani Shinde about Physical AI, robots and more. Edited excerpts:
 
What does it mean when you say that the age of Physical AI has arrived?
 
The demand for robotics has long existed due to factors
