Savings, credit, jewellery major focus for Jar amid evolving finance needs

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck the world less than five years ago, people were unaware of how their lives would shape up in the absence of adequate health and financial support.

For many, the loss of employment, increased expenses, and depleting savings exposed the fragility of personal finance for millions in India. This led Nishchay Ag and Misbah Ashraf to establish Jar, a fintech company that enables individuals to save in digital gold regularly.

But in a market that encourages investments in mutual funds, securities, and even real estate, why build a fintech platform for digital gold savings?

“You need