Home / Technology / Tech News / Semicon India 2025: GlobalFoundries to support companies under DLI scheme

Semicon India 2025: GlobalFoundries to support companies under DLI scheme

At Semicon India 2025, GlobalFoundries announced it will support companies under India's DLI scheme by providing access to design kits, wafer fabrication, and engineering resources

GlobalFoundries will provide approved firms with access to its process design kits (PDKs), multi-project wafer (MPW) fabrication, intellectual property (IP) resources, and engineering support. (Photo Credit: Roslan Rahman/AFP/Getty Images)

Udisha Srivastav New Delh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

The government on Thursday announced that GlobalFoundries, a global semiconductor company, will extend support to companies approved under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme. The initiative is part of the company’s India Foundry Connect program, the government said, marking the conclusion of the three-day Semicon India 2025 event.
 
Through this program, GlobalFoundries will provide approved firms with access to its process design kits (PDKs), multi-project wafer (MPW) fabrication, intellectual property (IP) resources, and engineering support. The move is expected to help Indian semiconductor companies accelerate the transition from design to manufacturing, further strengthening the country’s ecosystem.
 
Among other announcements, the
Topics : semiconductor Technology Startups
