Semicon India 2025: GlobalFoundries to support companies under DLI scheme

The government on Thursday announced that GlobalFoundries, a global semiconductor company, will extend support to companies approved under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme. The initiative is part of the company’s India Foundry Connect program, the government said, marking the conclusion of the three-day Semicon India 2025 event.

Through this program, GlobalFoundries will provide approved firms with access to its process design kits (PDKs), multi-project wafer (MPW) fabrication, intellectual property (IP) resources, and engineering support. The move is expected to help Indian semiconductor companies accelerate the transition from design to manufacturing, further strengthening the country’s ecosystem.

