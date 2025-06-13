Two out of three senior citizens find tech 'confusing', shows study

Nearly two out of three senior citizens (66 per cent) in the country find technology confusing, and more than half of the elderly population (51 per cent) fear making errors while interacting with digital means of communication, reveals a recent study by HelpAge India.

The study, titled Understanding inter-generational dynamics and perceptions on ageing, was released on Friday to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on 15 June.

The study, conducted in 10 metro and non-metro cities, aimed to examine intergenerational relationships and attitudes towards each other. It surveyed 5,798 respondents, with 70 per cent of respondents being youth (18–30