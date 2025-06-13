Friday, June 13, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two out of three senior citizens find tech 'confusing', shows study

Two out of three senior citizens find tech 'confusing', shows study

HelpAge India study shows 66 per cent of senior citizens find tech confusing, with over half fearing errors; youth often act as guides but see elders as disinterested

The study, conducted in 10 metro and non-metro cities, aimed to examine intergenerational relationships and attitudes towards each other. (Illustration by Binay Sinha)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Nearly two out of three senior citizens (66 per cent) in the country find technology confusing, and more than half of the elderly population (51 per cent) fear making errors while interacting with digital means of communication, reveals a recent study by HelpAge India.
 
The study, titled Understanding inter-generational dynamics and perceptions on ageing, was released on Friday to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on 15 June.
 
The study, conducted in 10 metro and non-metro cities, aimed to examine intergenerational relationships and attitudes towards each other. It surveyed 5,798 respondents, with 70 per cent of respondents being youth (18–30
