Space shuttle to self-driving cars: LambdaTest wants to test every tech

“LambdaTest is doing for test automation what Kubernetes did for container orchestration — creating that next level of efficiency around test automation, so that people can focus on testing versus test orchestration,” the Microsoft chairman and CEO said earlier this year, while addressing developers and tech leaders in Bengaluru.