Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / STPI focuses on tech startups, GCCs; 10 new parks in smaller cities soon

STPI focuses on tech startups, GCCs; 10 new parks in smaller cities soon

The new parks are expected to provide more than just office spaces; they will be equipped with high-performance computing infrastructure, including cloud and GPU services

it sector training it industry
Premium

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s IT services sector for over three decades, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is now realigning its focus towards the tech startup ecosystem and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

In line with this shift, the body is soon going to operationalise 10 new STPI parks across tier-II and tier-III cities, aimed at providing critical infrastructure for the next generation of technology startups.

In an interaction with Business Standard, Arvind Kumar, director general, STPI, said that these parks will
Topics : STPI Startup IT Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon