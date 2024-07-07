Sustainable, profitable: Tech tools help cos minimise environmental impact

Sustainability has become table stakes and increasingly essential for enterprises to achieve market competitiveness. It’s not just about compliance anymore. It’s a strategic advantage. Businesses that integrate sustainability into their strategies often see improved operational efficiencies, reduced costs, enhanced brand reputation, and better risk management — all contributing positively to profitability. Organisations in India that embed sustainability are 90 per cent more likely to outperform their peers on profitability, according to a study by IBM Institute for Business Value.

From renewable energy to waste management, the application of technology is making a significant impact in the way we