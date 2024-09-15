Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech challenge in India's smaller cities: Training key to talent retention

Tech challenge in India's smaller cities: Training key to talent retention

The market intelligence firm studied 120 companies in Tier-II cities

IT sector, IT companies, Deals
Premium

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has 5.4 million technology professionals and some 26 per cent of them are in Tier-II and Tier III cities, using hybrid and virtual models for work . Service firms preferred Tier-II cities until 2023 to save costs. However, the entry of technology services firms, the establishment of global capability centres and the proximity of some Tier-II cities to larger ones have created challenges for companies to retain skilled talent. Capability development and talent training programmes can help companies to retain talent, according to a report by UnearthInsight. The market intelligence firm studied 120 companies in Tier-II

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon