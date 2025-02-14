Tech double whammy: India's AI talent heads out as patent count slows down

India has one of the world’s largest talent pools in artificial intelligence and is ready to lead global innovation in the technology, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI Action Summit in Paris. While the country has succeeded in developing AI talent, an analysis of numbers shows it is unable to retain it.

India ranks 13th globally in AI talent concentration, with 0.42 per cent of Linkedin members saying they have skills in the technology. The rank positions it behind smaller but technologically advanced nations of Israel, Singapore and South Korea. Despite its vast population and network of science