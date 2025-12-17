Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India well placed to lead high performance computing, says AMD executive

India well placed to lead high performance computing, says AMD executive

India's supercomputing mission is advancing steadily with govt backing and public-private partnerships, positioning the country to move ahead in high-performance computing, says AMD's Thomas Zacharia

AMD executive Thomas Zacharia
premium

AMD executive Thomas Zacharia

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s supercomputing mission is on track and will be bolstered by more government initiatives and collaboration between the public and the private sector, says Thomas Zacharia, senior vice-president of strategic technology partnerships and public policy at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).
 
Zacharia, who joined the chipmaker earlier this year from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the United States, was in India to attend the country’s first Supercomputing India event in Bengaluru earlier this month.
 
“The government of India, through public and public-private partnerships, has made very strong progress, which is exciting. India has the potential to continue to advance and become
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology News Supercomputer Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon