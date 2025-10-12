Technology trinity key to Viksit Bharat dreams, says Sandip Patel

The “technology trinity” of artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and quantum is key to India’s digital future, says Sandip Patel, managing director for IBM India and South Asia. CXOs must educate themselves and apply technology contextually, he told Pranjal Sharma in a video interview. Edited excerpts:

Which sectors are important to IBM in India?

I always think about IBM India as being the microcosm of the corporation. Our strategy is very singularly what the corporate strategy is, which is AI and hybrid Cloud. I think every dollar of investment that we make globally, as well as in India, goes into that