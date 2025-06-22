Textile industry knits business with AI as companies adopt technology

India's skills in textiles date back to the Indus Valley civilization, which engaged in advanced textile production, notably through its early cultivation and use of cotton. Today, this ancient industry, dominated by small enterprises, is undergoing a transformation by adopting artificial intelligence (AI).

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are assumed to be slow in adopting technology, but textile hubs like Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu are using AI to revolutionise every stage of manufacturing — from designing and sewing to sorting — as part of a concept called Industry 4.0. AI has helped Tiruppur improve production by at least 10