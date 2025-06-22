Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Textile industry knits business with AI as companies adopt technology

AI-enabled machines have features like precision stitching and predictive maintenance for improving production

Workers at the spinning mill unit of KM Knitwear in Tiruppur, the textile hub that accounts for 55% of India’s knitwear exportss

Shine Jacob
Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

India's skills in textiles date back to the Indus Valley civilization, which engaged in advanced textile production, notably through its early cultivation and use of cotton. Today, this ancient industry, dominated by small enterprises, is undergoing a transformation by adopting artificial intelligence (AI).
 
Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are assumed to be slow in adopting technology, but textile hubs like Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu are using AI to revolutionise every stage of manufacturing — from designing and sewing to sorting — as part of a concept called Industry 4.0. AI has helped Tiruppur improve production by at least 10
