Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / The biz of drone power: Startups, traditional giants fuel India's arsenal

The biz of drone power: Startups, traditional giants fuel India's arsenal

As many as 550 drone companies have come up in India in 5 years. More than 100 companies are in the defence sector. Drone market revenue is expected be worth $11 billion by FY30

Drones, drone technology, Drone race, defence firms
Premium

There were hardly any Indian companies in the drone sector five years ago but there are 550 now. Out of this lot, more than 100 companies are specifically working in the defence sector

Shine JacobShivani Shinde
4 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Whether it’s the fight between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Russia’s continuing invasion of Ukraine, or the military conflict between India and Pakistan last week, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles have proved crucial for gaining strategic objectives.
 
India’s Operation Sindoor against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan showed its capability in drone warfare. SkyStriker, a suicide drone made by a company in Bengaluru in partnership with an Israeli firm, and Harop, a kind of Israel-made “loitering munition”, made headlines. India has built its drone arsenal through global tieups and policy reforms like a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and an import
Topics : Drones drone technology Drone race defence firms

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon