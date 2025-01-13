TN thrives on AI in makeover to tech-driven economy, beat other states

From planning artificial intelligence (AI) laboratories (labs) across the state and setting up a Centre of Excellence for AI to collaborating with global majors like Google, PayPal, Applied Materials, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and many other investors, Tamil Nadu is moving a step ahead of other states in the AI revolution in India, with Chenn-AI being the epicentre of that.

Last week, the Government of Tamil Nadu announced the setting up of a 2 million square foot facility for AI in Coimbatore under the public-private partnership mode, taking another giant leap in spreading its AI ambitions to multiple cities.

