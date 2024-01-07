Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

To cut a web of frauds, India needs to strengthen security systems

Job scams, Ponzi schemes, blackmail are increasing: Here is what can be done to protect people

online scam cyber fraud tech mobile
Premium

Ajinkya Kawale
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Siddharth Asthana, a Noida resident, was out of work when last year he joined a Telegram group offering jobs that he could do at home for monetary returns. The catch: He had to make an initial investment of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.
 
“I considered taking a chance due to the relatively modest initial investment. Before I knew, my investments had risen to Rs 50,000, yielding a profit exceeding Rs 40,000. By evening, I had invested over Rs 20 lakh, after which the Telegram group’s bosses (administrators or admins), codenamed Teacher and Stacy, stopped responding to my messages,” said Asthana,

Also Read

Financial frauds in India rose 65% between 2021 and 2022: Finance Ministry

Digital money heist: What's behind surge in online payment fraud?

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Apple threat notification probe: Company's technical experts to visit India

UP, Gujarat, West Bengal contribute to more than 30% UPI frauds in India

Road ministry proposes tech system for truckers to inform about accidents

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 to power Samsung, Google XR headsets: Details

Muslims in tech world fear retaliation in speaking up: Sam Altman

AI can reshape socio-economic landscape of nations: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Articul8: Here is everything about Intel's enterprise-focused GenAI company

Topics : online frauds Cyber fraud cybersecurity Cyber threat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon