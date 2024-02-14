US-based HR tech company Rippling to expand in India: CEO Parker Conrad

US-based HR and payment software startup Rippling is expanding its India operations and plans to hire over 100 people in Bengaluru. Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and finance.

“We're hiring, probably over 100 engineers in Bengaluru. In the next year, we (plan) several hundred additional employees, across all functions in the business,” said Parker Conrad, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rippling, in an interview. “We are hiring engineers, product managers, designers, salespeople, and those who work in finance and customer support.”

Headquartered in San Francisco, Rippling has raised $1.2 billion from the world’s top investors—including Kleiner