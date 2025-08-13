VG Angels shifts to sustainable investing model, targets 30% success rate

VG Angels, the early-stage arm of Venture Garage, is overhauling its investment strategy to focus more closely on each portfolio company as it looks to lift success rates from 10–15 per cent to around 30 per cent, said co-founder Vivek Kumar. Success, he added, means delivering investor exits with returns of up to 10x.

"We have changed our philosophy a lot in the last three years because we found that we were randomly investing big amounts in a large number of companies. We then realised that we were unable to work with them, and the success rate actually dropped. So,