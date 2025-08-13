Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / VG Angels shifts to sustainable investing model, targets 30% success rate

VG Angels shifts to sustainable investing model, targets 30% success rate

Signalling a change in its investing philosophy, the venture firm is looking for depth in companies and aiming for investor exits with returns of up to 10x

Vivek Kumar
premium

Vivek Kumar, Co Founder and Managing Partner, Venture Garage

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

VG Angels, the early-stage arm of Venture Garage, is overhauling its investment strategy to focus more closely on each portfolio company as it looks to lift success rates from 10–15 per cent to around 30 per cent, said co-founder Vivek Kumar. Success, he added, means delivering investor exits with returns of up to 10x.  
 
"We have changed our philosophy a lot in the last three years because we found that we were randomly investing big amounts in a large number of companies. We then realised that we were unable to work with them, and the success rate actually dropped. So,
Topics : Venture Capital Technology investing
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon