Home / Technology / Tech News / 'Wake-up call' for Indian companies as cyberattacks rise, says report

From January to June 2025, Kaspersky enterprise solutions blocked more than 200,000 spyware attacks on Indian organisations

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

India’s cyber threat landscape will face unprecedented complexity in 2026 due to the convergence of technological advancement, geopolitical tension, and sophisticated criminal enterprises, according to a new report by Kaspersky. The global cybersecurity company said the rise in targeted spyware attacks on corporate India is a “wake-up call” for companies. From January to June 2025, Kaspersky enterprise solutions blocked more than 200,000 spyware attacks on Indian organisations. That is a 273 per cent surge compared to the same period last year.
 
In crosshair
  • 218,479 spyware attacks in India in H1 2025, compared to 58,578
