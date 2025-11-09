'Wake-up call' for Indian companies as cyberattacks rise, says report

India’s cyber threat landscape will face unprecedented complexity in 2026 due to the convergence of technological advancement, geopolitical tension, and sophisticated criminal enterprises, according to a new report by Kaspersky. The global cybersecurity company said the rise in targeted spyware attacks on corporate India is a “wake-up call” for companies. From January to June 2025, Kaspersky enterprise solutions blocked more than 200,000 spyware attacks on Indian organisations. That is a 273 per cent surge compared to the same period last year.

In crosshair