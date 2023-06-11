We must be a product nation, make our own chips: HCLTech's Ajai Chowdhry

Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCLTech, and considered the “father of Indian hardware”, believes that India again has an opportunity to foray into the global hardware sector. Chowdhry is also the chairman of EPIC Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation focused on reviving the electronics industry in India, and author of the new book Just Aspire. In an interview with Shivani Shinde in Mumbai, he explains why India can make it in the hardware industry. Edited excerpts:
Would India’s hardware story have been different if HCLTech and Wipro had continued their focus on the hardware business?
As long as I was in the saddle, the hardware focus continued. This business needs a lot of guts. You are fighting global brands, margins are low and one needs to keep overheads under control. Despite all this, between 2002 and 2008-2009 we were the most sought after company in the c
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or