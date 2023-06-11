close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

We must be a product nation, make our own chips: HCLTech's Ajai Chowdhry

Countries want to invest in semiconductors. It's very tough to get investments. But in 40 nanometers and above, I believe we still have chance, said Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCLTech

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Ajai Chowdhry, HCLTech
Premium

Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCLTech

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder of HCLTech, and considered the “father of Indian hardware”, believes that India again has an opportunity to foray into the global hardware sector. Chowdhry is also the chairman of EPIC Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation focused on reviving the electronics industry in India, and author of the new book Just Aspire. In an interview with Shivani Shinde in Mumbai, he explains why India can make it in the hardware industry. Edited excerpts:  
Would India’s hardware story have been different if HCLTech and Wipro had continued their focus on the hardware business?
As long as I was in the saddle, the hardware focus continued. This business needs a lot of guts. You are fighting global brands, margins are low and one needs to keep overheads under control. Despite all this, between 2002 and 2008-2009 we were the most sought after company in the c
Or

Also Read

HCLTech opens new facility in Chennai for 5G infrastructure testing

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech

22% of funding for start-ups went to those in Tier-II, -III cities in 2022

Brands are using emotional AI to enhance the customer's in-store experience

Neuro feedback devices that read your mind are here

WhatsApp rolls out redesigned emoji keyboard on Android beta for some

Google's new On-the-Go mode for Meet, will help users be safe while walking

Topics : Q&A HCLTech Technology semiconductor semiconductor industry manufacturing

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

We must be a product nation, make our own chips: HCLTech's Ajai Chowdhry

Ajai Chowdhry, HCLTech
5 min read

22% of funding for start-ups went to those in Tier-II, -III cities in 2022

rupee, loan, indian rupee
1 min read

Brands are using emotional AI to enhance the customer's in-store experience

facial recognition, technology
6 min read

Most Popular

Brands are using emotional AI to enhance the customer's in-store experience

facial recognition, technology
6 min read

Samsung Galaxy F54: Mid-range camera phone with balanced performance

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
4 min read

We must be a product nation, make our own chips: HCLTech's Ajai Chowdhry

Ajai Chowdhry, HCLTech
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon