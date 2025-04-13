We will not use GenAI in Daimler trucks anytime soon: Raghavendra Vaidya

Daimler AG, the former parent of Mercedes-Benz, split its passenger car and commercial vehicle businesses in 2021. Daimler Truck Innovation Centre India (DTICI) is the engineering arm and technology backbone of the truck and bus business, Daimler Truck AG. RAGHAVENDRA VAIDYA, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of DTICI, explained to Avik Das why the centre in Bengaluru matters. Edited excerpts from an interview at Vaidya’s office:

What are the key technology trends in the commercial vehicle industry?

The two key trends currently are power to drive and intelligence to drive. The first is the movement to zero