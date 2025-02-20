What is Majorana 1, Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing?

Technology major Microsoft has announced the world’s first quantum chip built on a topological core, a special category of material it invented and created from scratch after nearly two decades of research and development.

Called Majorana 1, the new quantum chip will speed up the production and development of commercially viable quantum computers that can solve industrial scale problems in years from now, instead of the decades that it was supposed to take otherwise.

“The qubits created with topoconductors are faster, more reliable, and smaller. They are 1/100th of a millimeter, meaning we now have a clear path to a