2 killed, at least 1 missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio

Emergency crews were searching the Sandusky River near the Miles Newton Bridge for at least one missing person

Representative Image: The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Fremont, near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland.

AP Fremont (Ohio)
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two people were killed and at least one person is missing after multiple pedestrians were struck by a train Sunday evening in northern Ohio, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Fremont, near Lake Erie between Toledo and Cleveland, WTOL-TV reported.

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez confirmed two fatalities.

Emergency crews were searching the Sandusky River near the Miles Newton Bridge for at least one missing person, the TV station reported. Authorities closed the bridge.

Fremont police said on X that the bridge has been closed and urged people to stay away from the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

 

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

