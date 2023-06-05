close

3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Bay of Bengal, no casualties reported

The Bay of Bengal struck a 3.9 magnitude earthquake on Monday morning of June 5. It is the third such quake in the last six months in the Bay of Bengal.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 7:40 am on Monday at a depth of 10km. The quake was centred at a latitude of 15.32 and a longitude of 92.84.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed us of the earthquake through their tweet. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 05-06-2023, 07:40:23 IST, Lat: 15.32 & Long: 92.84, Depth: 10 Km, Location:Bay of Bengal, India," NCS tweeted.

The region has observed no casualties so far, and the region has had at least three earthquakes in the last seven months.
Earlier in January this year, a 4.5 magnitude on the Ritcher scale shook the region, the quake originated at a depth of 36 km at 10:57 am. On the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar at 1:19 am.

In December last year, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the Bay of Bengal on December 5. It originated at a depth of 10 km and occurred at 8:32 am.
This time, the location of the earthquake was close to Odisha at a distance of 421 km and 434 km from Puri (East) and Bhubaneswar (east-south-west). At that time, the tremble was felt in Dhaka and some parts of Bangladesh as well.

Topics : Bay of Bengal West Bengal Earthquake

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

