3 dead in grenade attacks on store selling flags ahead of Pak's I-Day

Pakistan flag

Pakistan's army chief Gen Asim Munir vowed to defeat militancy in a televised speech at an event that took place at a military academy in the country's northeast on the eve of Independence Day. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Quetta
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

Suspected militants hurled hand grenades at a house and a store selling Pakistani national flags in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province, killing three people and wounding six others ahead of Pakistan's 77th independence day.
The separatist Baluch Liberation Army group claimed responsibility for the attacks that took place on Tuesday in the provincial capital of Quetta, days after the group asked shop owners not to sell the flags. It also warned people not to celebrate the holiday on Wednesday, marking the Aug 14, 1947 date of Pakistan's independence from British colonial rule.
Wasim Baig, a spokesman at a government hospital, said the facility had received six injured people and three bodies following the attacks.
Pakistan's army chief Gen Asim Munir vowed to defeat militancy in a televised speech at an event that took place at a military academy in the country's northeast on the eve of Independence Day.
Munir sought cooperation from neighbouring Afghanistan against the Pakistani Taliban, a militant group that operates from Afghan soil and that has stepped up attacks across the border in the northwest.
The group also operates in southwestern Baluchistan alongside the long-running insurgency in that region, which also shares a border with Afghanistan.
In the latest violence in the northwest, a group of militants killed four security forces in South Waziristan, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said. In a statement, it said troops returned fire, killing six insurgents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day Grenade blast National Flag Pakistan

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

