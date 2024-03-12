4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Western Nepal, no damage, casuality reported

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Ricther scale hit Western Nepal on Monday evening.

However, there was no report of any damage or casuality.

The 4.3 magnitude earthquake with epicentre located at Judaga hit the Bajura district at 4:56 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre in Kathmandu.

Western Nepal has been witnessing tremors quite frequently in the recent past.