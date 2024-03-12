Sensex (    %)
                             
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Western Nepal, no damage, casuality reported

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Ricther scale hit Western Nepal on Monday evening.

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

However, there was no report of any damage or casuality.
The 4.3 magnitude earthquake with epicentre located at Judaga hit the Bajura district at 4:56 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre in Kathmandu.
Western Nepal has been witnessing tremors quite frequently in the recent past.

Topics : Nepal Earthquake Natural Disasters

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

