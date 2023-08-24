4 people dead in shooting at California biker bar: Sheriff's officials

Three people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a Southern California biker bar and the shooter also died, Orange County Sheriff's officials said.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook's Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

Another six people were transported to hospitals, five of them with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static," the department posted just after 9 p.m.

Cooks Corner is a popular, longtime watering hole for the biker community in Southern California. Many motorcycle riders and enthusiasts gather there weeknights and during the weekend for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.

Hours before the shooting, several patrons were stopping by for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance where plaques describe the storied history of the bar built in 1884.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene Wednesday evening.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting and coordinating with local officials as more details become available, his office tweeted.