Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.36%)
65668.77 + 235.47
Nifty (0.42%)
19524.85 + 80.85
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
38991.10 + 296.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.53%)
5484.25 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
44806.85 + 327.80
Heatmap

4 people dead in shooting at California biker bar: Sheriff's officials

Three people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a Southern California biker bar and the shooter also died, Orange County Sheriff's official said

gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Photo: Pexels

AP Trabuco Canyon (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a Southern California biker bar and the shooter also died, Orange County Sheriff's officials said.
The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook's Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.
Another six people were transported to hospitals, five of them with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static," the department posted just after 9 p.m.
Cooks Corner is a popular, longtime watering hole for the biker community in Southern California. Many motorcycle riders and enthusiasts gather there weeknights and during the weekend for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.
Hours before the shooting, several patrons were stopping by for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance where plaques describe the storied history of the bar built in 1884.

Also Read

At least six killed, dozens injured in weekend shootings across US

Pajaro river's levee ruptures, flood problems grow in California

Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois, leave 18 dead, dozens injured

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

LG S95QR 9.1.5 sound bar review: Expansive audio for cinema-like experience

Putin's chef, dead in plane crash: Who was Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?

World sees optimism, confidence, opportunity in Indian economy: PM Modi

Fukushima nuclear plant releases radioactive waste water into sea

In Japan's neighbours, fear, frustation over radioactive water release

Chandrayaan-3 landing a matter of pride for world: Indian diaspora in US

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene Wednesday evening.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting and coordinating with local officials as more details become available, his office tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden US police US Shooting Americans

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesManappuram FinanceTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesMeeshoBharat NCAPWorld Cup | BookMyShowIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 successfully Lands on Moon

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from MoonLIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon