Home / World News / After Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' campaign office targeted, police say

After Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' campaign office targeted, police say

Kamala Harris' campaign office in Arizona, was shot on Monday, the police said. A probe was launched into the incident, which occurred days after Donald Trump was targeted while golfing in Florida

Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate Harris is running against Republican rival Trump to secure the White House. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the fiasco over two assassination attempts on Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump, one of the campaign offices of Kamala Harris was shot at, The New York Post reported on Wednesday. The incident took place just over a week after Trump faced his second assassination attempt while golfing in Florida on September 15.

Democratic presidential candidate Harris is running against Republican rival Trump to secure the White House in a major election showdown scheduled for November 5. According to the police, multiple shots were fired at Harris’ campaign office, located near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive in Tempe city of Arizona. 

‘Front windows damaged’

“No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building…,” Public Information Officer Sgt Ryan Cook told The New York Post.

Police are investigating the damage caused by several bullets fired shortly after midnight on Monday.

The matter came to light after the office staff arrived at the scene on Monday and discovered what seemed like gunshots fired through the front windows.

Trump attacker charged with assassination attempt

Meanwhile, the man caught for making an attempt to target Trump on September 15 has been charged with attempting assassination, officials said on Tuesday. The incident had come to light after US Secret Service agents had spotted a rifle poking out of the bushes at the golf course, where Trump had gone to play.

The suspect, identified Ryan Routh, had tried to flee in a sedan while leaving behind firearms and bags. However, he was caught about 65 kilometres from the golf course.

This was the second assassination attempt on Trump, which followed a couple of months after the former US President was targeted during an election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. While Trump survived the murder attempt with a bullet injury to his ear, the suspect was gunned down by the security officials.




First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

