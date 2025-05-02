Amazon braces for tough quarter; warns on tariffs, consumer spending

By Matt Day

Amazon.com Inc. said it’s bracing for a tougher business climate in the coming months, echoing concerns from a range of companies that tariffs and related economic turmoil could crimp consumer spending.

When it reported results Thursday, the world’s largest online retailer posted a decent first quarter but said operating profit in the current period would be weaker than Wall Street anticipated.

Amazon projected operating profit of $13 billion to $17.5 billion, compared with an average estimate of $17.8 billion. Sales will be $159 billion to $164 billion in the period ending in June, the company said in