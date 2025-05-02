Friday, May 02, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon braces for tough quarter; warns on tariffs, consumer spending

When it reported results Thursday, the world's largest online retailer posted a decent first quarter but said operating profit in the current period would be weaker than Wall Street anticipated

Amazon projected operating profit of $13 billion to $17.5 billion, compared with an average estimate of $17.8 billion. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

By Matt Day
 
Amazon.com Inc. said it’s bracing for a tougher business climate in the coming months, echoing concerns from a range of companies that tariffs and related economic turmoil could crimp consumer spending.
 
When it reported results Thursday, the world’s largest online retailer posted a decent first quarter but said operating profit in the current period would be weaker than Wall Street anticipated.
 
Amazon projected operating profit of $13 billion to $17.5 billion, compared with an average estimate of $17.8 billion. Sales will be $159 billion to $164 billion in the period ending in June, the company said in
