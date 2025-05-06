Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AMETEK to acquire FARO Technologies in deal valued at $920 million

AMETEK to acquire FARO Technologies in deal valued at $920 million

Under the agreement, AMETEK is offering $44 per share in cash, representing about a 40 per cent premium to FARO's last close. The equity valuation pegs FARO's market value at $846 million

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half of the year. | Representative Picture

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Industrial tools maker AMETEK will acquire FARO Technologies at an enterprise value of about $920 million, the two companies said on Tuesday, sending the target firm's shares soaring 36 per cent in early trade. 
Under the agreement, AMETEK is offering $44 per share in cash, representing about a 40 per cent premium to FARO's last close. The equity valuation pegs FARO's market value at $846 million. 
The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second half of the year. 
FARO Technologies produces 3D measurement and imaging solutions, including portable measurement arms, laser scanners and trackers, among others, and generated about $340 million in sales in 2024. 
 
The transaction will boost AMETEK's portfolio, particularly within its Electronic Instruments division, which produces test and measurement instruments for various sectors, including aerospace, medical, research, power, and industrial markets. 
FARO's shares rose to $42.8 a piece before the bell, while AMETEK shares rose marginally.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

