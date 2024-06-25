Any Trump peace plan for Ukraine would have to reflect reality: Kremlin

The Kremlin said that any peace plan for Ukraine proposed by a possible future US administration of Donald Trump would have to reflect the reality on the ground but that Russian President Vladimir Putin remained open to talks.





ALSO READ: Trump reviews plan to halt US aid to Ukraine unless it negotiates peace Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Reuters reported on Tuesday that two key advisers to Trump have presented him with a plan to end the war in Ukraine -- if he wins the presidential election -- that involves telling Ukraine it will only get more US weapons if it enters into peace talks.

"The value of any plan lies in the nuances and in taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters. "We do not know what kind of plan we are talking about, or what is set out in it." "President Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has been and remains open to negotiations, taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground," he said. "We remain open to negotiations, and in order to evaluate the plan, we must first familiarise ourselves with it."



Peskov said that Putin's recent proposals for peace had not been accepted by the West or Ukraine.

