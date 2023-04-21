close

Anyone trying to resist global trend towards multipolarity will lose: Putin

The global trend towards multipolarity will intensify, and those who choose to resist this shift will "ultimately lose and face new challenges", Russian President Vladimir Putin has said

IANS Moscow
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with government members via a video link in Moscow (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
The global trend towards multipolarity will intensify, and those who choose to resist this shift will "ultimately lose and face new challenges", Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"The global trend ... towards multipolarity is inevitable, and will only intensify," Putin said during a videoconference of the Council for Local Self-Government Development on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Those, who do not understand this, and who will choose not to follow this trend, will lose," he added.

"This is an obvious fact," the President noted, adding that those who try to prevent this will only "face additional problems" which they already have enough of.

--IANS

int/sha

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

