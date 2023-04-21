Anyone trying to resist global trend towards multipolarity will lose: Putin

The global trend towards multipolarity will intensify, and those who choose to resist this shift will "ultimately lose and face new challenges", Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"The global trend ... towards multipolarity is inevitable, and will only intensify," Putin said during a videoconference of the Council for Local Self-Government Development on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Those, who do not understand this, and who will choose not to follow this trend, will lose," he added.

"This is an obvious fact," the President noted, adding that those who try to prevent this will only "face additional problems" which they already have enough of.

