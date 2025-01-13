Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Aragen secures $100 mn funding from Quadria Capital, plans expansion

Aragen secures $100 mn funding from Quadria Capital, plans expansion

The funding will support the company's strategic expansion of its capabilities and infrastructure, enabling it to meet the growing demand for outsourcing services from innovators in the US and Europe

Fundraising through SME IPOs in the first half of 2024 touches Rs 3,000 cr

With investment, Quadria joins Goldman Sachs as the second strategic investor in Aragen. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Contract research, development and manufacturing organisation Aragen on Monday said it has secured USD 100 million investment from private equity fund Quadria Capital.

The investment will result in Quadria acquiring a minority stake in Aragen, at a valuation of around USD 1.4 billion, primarily through a fresh capital infusion, with a small portion from the sale of shares by existing investors, the company said in a statement.

The funding will support the company's strategic expansion of its capabilities and infrastructure, enabling it to meet the growing demand for outsourcing services from innovators in the US and Europe, it added.

With investment, Quadria joins Goldman Sachs as the second strategic investor in Aragen.

 

"This investment marks a pivotal moment as we scale to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving market, said Manni Kantipudi, CEO, Aragen Life Science.

"Our expanded capabilities will allow us to support the rising demand for integrated discovery and manufacturing services, and, most importantly, help our customers accelerate their programs to market faster and more efficiently," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US economy, united states, US Fed

US job growth beats expectations in Dec; unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Attempts to arrest impeached South Korean Prez Yoon: All you need to know

New Glenn rocket, Blue Origin

Bezos' Blue Origin calls off New Glenn rocket launch mins before countdown

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Progress made over Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostage release: Officials

China Taiwan

China working with gangs, shell firms to gain intel: Taiwan spy agency

Topics : Private Equity Corporate fundraising In expansion mode Life science Goldman Sachs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon