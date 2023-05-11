close

Audio leaks suggest PTI leadership behind attack on official's residence

Several audio leaks apparently involving Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders seem to suggest the party leadership was instigating its workers to attack the Lahores Corps Commanders House.

IANS Lahore
A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/PTI)

A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Several audio leaks apparently involving Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders seem to suggest the party leadership was instigating its workers to attack the Lahores Corps Commanders House.

While some leaders were urging party workers to gather at the Corps Commander House, party ticket-holder Ibad Farooq claimed PTI central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid had clearly instructed them to set it to fire, Dawn reported.

Rashid, presently on the run to avoid arrest, told Dawn that it was a "doctored audio clip" as she had never instructed anyone to torch the house.

The PTI leader told Dawn that she had gone there to stage a sit-in to protest against party chair Imran Khan's arrest.

Rashid said some workers had even tried to persuade her to storm the airport and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's residence in Jati Umra, "but I was asking them to return to the Liberty Roundabout for a sit-in there."

The PTI leader alleged that her party's opponents in power had also fielded their workers who sabotaged and ransacked the army house in Lahore. "This was a complete conspiracy."

She said Khan had given clear instructions to all leaders and workers to remain peaceful and added that she kept asking workers through megaphone to remain calm.

She also condemned all those who stole various household articles from the army house.

According to her, it was surprising that no policeman or soldier was guarding the Corps Commander's House when charged workers reached there, Dawn reported.

--IANS

san/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 11 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

