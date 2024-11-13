Business Standard
Biden meets Donald Trump at White House, both pledge smooth transition

In a brief meeting, the two leaders assured the nation of a peaceful transition of power on January 20 next year

US President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. | Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Press Trust of India Washington
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday met President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House to ensure a smooth transition of power, a hallmark of American democracy which took a break four years ago.

In a brief meeting, the two leaders assured the nation of a peaceful transition of power on January 20 next year.

Biden said, welcome back to Trump, and the two leaders shook hands. 

He congratulated Trump on his victory and said he looked forward to a smooth transition.

"Well, Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations... and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome," Biden said.

 

Politics is tough, and it's, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get...," Trump said in his remarks.

The First Lady joined President Biden in greeting President-elect Trump upon his arrival at the White House. She gave Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for Mrs. Trump, which expressed her team's readiness to assist with the transition.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

