Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BYD's chartered vessel sets sail with 5,000 electric vehicles for Europe

Chinese automakers including BYD, Chery Automobile and SAIC Motor have been placing orders for vessels to counter rising shipping costs as they boost exports

BYD Auto

BYD Auto

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BYD's first chartered vehicle vessel has set sail from China's southern city of Shenzhen carrying more than 5,000 electric vehicles to Europe, state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Chinese automakers including BYD, Chery Automobile and SAIC Motor have been placing orders for vessels to counter rising shipping costs as they boost exports.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The new roll-on/roll-off vehicle carrier named "BYD Explorer No.1" departed on Monday for Flushing Port in the Netherlands and the German port of Bremerhaven, Xinhua said.
 
The vessel was built by Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard for Israeli shipping company Zodiac Maritime, Xinhua added.
 
China exported 5.2 million vehicles in 2023, estimated to have overtaken Japan as the world's largest auto exporter.
 
BYD exported about 243,000 cars out of its total sales of 3 million units in 2023, with Australia, Brazil and Israel among its biggest overseas markets, data from China Passenger Car Association showed.

Also Read

BYD tells India partner it wants to drop $1 bn EV investment plan: Reports

As BYD seeks India expansion, its executives find it tough to get visas

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

Tesla Inc's sales drop brings BYD the closest ever to global EV crown

India rejects Chinese automaker BYD's $1 billion factory proposal: Report

YouTube making money off new breed of climate denial, monitoring group

AI making disinformation look credible, need global governance: Swiss Prez

Global cooperation needed to curb climate crisis, save 14.5 mn lives: WEF

World yet not fully prepared for future pandemics: Gates Foundation prez

I am the only candidate who can avert 'Trump-Biden nightmare': Nikki Haley

Topics : BYD bus Electric Vehicles automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon