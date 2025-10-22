Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Car crashes into White House gate while Trump was inside, driver arrested

Car crashes into White House gate while Trump was inside, driver arrested

The driver was arrested immediately, and the police and US Secret Service officers checked the car, confirming it was safe

Donald Trump, Trump

On Tuesday night, Trump also took part in Diwali celebrations at the White House, where he extended greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans. (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

A person crashed his car into a security gate outside the White House on Tuesday night while President Donald Trump was inside. The crash happened shortly after 10:30 pm (local time) near 17th and E Streets. Several videos of the crash were circulated on social media.
 
According to The New York Times, the driver was arrested immediately, and the police and US Secret Service officers checked the car, confirming it was safe. The authorities did not give details about the driver. 
 
More details on whether the crash was intentional or why the driver came near the White House are awaited.
 
 
While the building was not locked down, the road near the gate will stay closed until the car is removed, the report said. This week, the White House has drawn increased attention because the East Wing is being demolished to build a new ballroom.

Previous White House attacks

There have been other car crashes at the White House gates in recent years, including incidents in January and May 2024, and May 2023, when a man tried to drive a truck into the gate and said he wanted to kill former US president Joe Biden.
 
Security has been a major concern in the US after two assassination attempts on Trump last year and other attacks on politicians, including right-wing activist and close Trump aide Charlie Kirk.

Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House

On Tuesday night, Trump also took part in Diwali celebrations at the White House, where he extended greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “great person” and “a great friend,” while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace.

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

