China exports up 8.5% in Apr in unexpected climb despite weakening demand

Chinese exports grew 8.5 per cent in April, showing more unexpected strength despite weakening global demand, customs data showed Tuesday.
Exports grew to USD 295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, although at a slower pace, building on momentum seen in the March data when exports rose 14.8 per cent.
In the first four months of the year, exports edged up 2.5 per cent over the same period of 2022 to USD 1,117 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China reported. Total imports contracted 7.3 per cent to USD 822 billion.
Despite that, forecasters say exports should weaken this year.
Also Read
IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder
CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts
Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates
In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block
Kirit Parekh panel recommends 20% premium for gas production by ONGC, OIL
Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women
Blinken intends to go to China as soon as conditions allow: US State dept
Pakistan among world's worst performers in internet access: Report
China vows 'resolute countermeasures' against Canada over envoy's expulsion
Blinken threatened to be held in contempt over US' Afghanistan withdrawal
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)