China exports up 8.5% in Apr in unexpected climb despite weakening demand

But imports shrank at a faster pace, with the total slumping 7.9% to $205.2 bn compared to the same time last year

AP Beijing
China, China flag

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
Chinese exports grew 8.5 per cent in April, showing more unexpected strength despite weakening global demand, customs data showed Tuesday.

Exports grew to USD 295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, although at a slower pace, building on momentum seen in the March data when exports rose 14.8 per cent.

In the first four months of the year, exports edged up 2.5 per cent over the same period of 2022 to USD 1,117 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China reported. Total imports contracted 7.3 per cent to USD 822 billion.

Despite that, forecasters say exports should weaken this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China exports China China economy

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

