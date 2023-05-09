China exports up 8.5% in Apr in unexpected climb despite weakening demand

Chinese exports grew 8.5 per cent in April, showing more unexpected strength despite weakening global demand, customs data showed Tuesday.

Exports grew to USD 295.4 billion compared with a year earlier, although at a slower pace, building on momentum seen in the March data when exports rose 14.8 per cent.

In the first four months of the year, exports edged up 2.5 per cent over the same period of 2022 to USD 1,117 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China reported. Total imports contracted 7.3 per cent to USD 822 billion.

Despite that, forecasters say exports should weaken this year.

Also Read IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block Kirit Parekh panel recommends 20% premium for gas production by ONGC, OIL Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women Blinken intends to go to China as soon as conditions allow: US State dept Pakistan among world's worst performers in internet access: Report China vows 'resolute countermeasures' against Canada over envoy's expulsion Blinken threatened to be held in contempt over US' Afghanistan withdrawal