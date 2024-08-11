Business Standard
China's central bank to extend low-carbon lending tool to end of 2027

In sweeping statement of policy goals that was short on specific implementation plans, China promised to develop tax & investment policies that would support what Beijing calls a green transformation

The plan included commitments to promote battery-powered vehicles, energy and water-saving home appliances. | Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

China's central bank will extend a programme providing financial institutions with low-cost loans intended to help companies to cut carbon emissions, the government said on Sunday.
 
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will extend the policy to support carbon-reduction projects by companies to the end of 2027, China's state council said.
 
The PBOC financing scheme was launched in 2021. The financing window gives banks up to 60% of the principal for qualified loans at a one-year lending rate of 1.75%.
 
In a sweeping statement of policy goals that was short on specific implementation plans, China also promised to develop tax and investment policies that would support what Beijing calls a "green transformation" of the world's second-largest economy.
 
The plan included commitments to promote battery-powered vehicles, energy and water-saving home appliances and the use of more environmentally friendly building materials.
 
It repeated a target China had previously set to increase the proportion of non-fossil energy consumption to about 25% by 2030.

The overall target, according to the plan announced on Sunday, was for China to put its economy "fully on the green and low-carbon track" by 2035 with declining carbon emissions by that time.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

