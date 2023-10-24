close
China's Wang Yi to visit US from Oct 26-28, to hold talks with Blinken

The two will discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues as part of ongoing efforts to manage the US-China relationship responsibly and maintain open channels of communication

Trade war: Trump sets 25% tariff on $50 bn Chinese goods, faces retaliation

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit the US on Thursday for a three-day visit and hold talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a part of the Biden administration's efforts to maintain an open channel of communications with Beijing.
Blinken will host his Chinese counterpart in Washington from October 26-28, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.
The two will discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues as part of ongoing efforts to manage the US-China relationship responsibly and maintain open channels of communication, the State Department said.
Ties between Washington and Beijing have become increasingly fraught lately. The two nations have been locked in an escalating trade spat since early 2018, raising import tariffs on each other's goods.
The United States will continue to use diplomacy to advance US interests and values, address areas of difference, and make progress on shared transnational challenges, the press release said.
Wang's proposed visit comes amid US lawmakers asking China to iron out differences in trade and economic ties between the two world's largest economies. It also comes before a likely meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden during a regional summit in San Francisco next month in a bid to manage the increasingly fraught relationship.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States US China Wang Yi Antony Blinken

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

