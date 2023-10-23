PM speaks with Jordan's King, express concerns on loss of civilian lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial telephonic conversation with and King Abdullah II of Jordan to address the escalating situation between Israel and Hamas. The leaders shared their concerns over terrorism, and the loss of civilian lives in the war.

Both leaders underscored the need for concerted efforts to achieve an early resolution to the security and humanitarian challenges that have arisen as a result of the war.

"Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation," posted PM Modi on X.

As the war entered its 17th day, Israel's military ramped up its aerial offensive against Hamas. At least 436 people were killed in overnight strikes in Gaza, CNN quoted the Palestinian health ministry as saying.

At the Cairo Peace Summit, held two days back, Jordan's King Abdullah said that the forced or internal displacement of Palestinians would be a war crime.

On October 19, PM Modi for the first time spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday and reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the issue.

PM Modi also expressed his condolences at the loss of lives at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

"Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people," posted PM Modi on X.

PM Modi in his conversation with Abbas also expressed his concern at terrorism and violence amid the ongoing war and also reiterated India's position on the issue.

"Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," PM Modi's post added.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said that India's position concerning the Palestine issue has been "longstanding and consistent".

"India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel. That position remains the same," he said.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has strongly condemned the "horrific" terrorist attack on Israel and believes the international community must combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"We have strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel. The international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations..." Bagchi said during the MEA weekly briefing on Thursday.

Bagchi further said, "There was also the issue of Palestine and on that, we have reiterated our position in favour of direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution. We have also expressed our concern at the civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation. We would urge the strict observance of international humanitarian law..."

He added, "You would have seen the comments, the tweets as well as a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi" on the situation in Israel.