Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China's Xi Jinping seeks to boost auto, appliance sales in consumer push

Xi Jinping called logistics the "veins" of the real economy connecting production and consumption as well as internal and external trade

Xi Jinping, Jinping

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chinese government seeks to boost the sales of traditional consumer products including cars and home appliances, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a meeting hosted by President Xi Jinping.
 
“Accelerating product renewal and replacement is an important measure to promote high-quality development,” Xi said in the central financial and economic meeting held on Friday, according to CCTV. “We must encourage and guide a new round of large-scale equipment upgrades and the replacement of old consumer goods with new ones.” 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Chinese leader also called for efforts to reduce the logistics costs of the whole society. He called logistics the “veins” of the real economy connecting production and consumption as well as internal and external trade.
 
Xi’s exhortations could boost car sales in the world’s second-largest economy, which is projected to drop 15.7% in February compared to the same period last year due to disruption from the Lunar New Year holiday and customers delaying purchases in anticipation of more price cuts.

Also Read

Ram temple event: AI-based CCTV cameras, drones deployed to ensure security

Probe China's role in violence against protesters on US soil: Congress

Shrinking market share, govt pressure trouble Chinese smartphone makers

Putin begins China visit, underscores ties amid Ukraine war, Gaza conflict

Bengal education dept to sanction Rs 37 lakh for CCTV cameras on JU campus

US targets Russia with hundreds of curbs over Ukraine war, Navalny death

Indian company among 27 faces EU sanctions over dual-use exports

Nvidia briefly hits $2 trillion valuation as AI frenzy grips Wall Street

New Pak govt likely by March 2; presidential election before Mar 9: Report

Netanyahu seeks open-ended control over security, civilian affairs in Gaza

Topics : Xi Jinping Chinese government Home appliances CCTV

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon