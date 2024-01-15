Sensex (    %)
                        
Chinese govt bought Nvidia semiconductors chips despite US ban: Report

Neither Nvidia nor retailers approved by the company were among the suppliers, according to Reuters

People’s Bank of China, PBOC

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Alicia Diaz

Chinese government- and military-linked institutions bought small amounts of Nvidia Corp. semiconductors over the past year, evading export bans implemented by the US, Reuters reported citing tender documents.
 
Neither Nvidia nor retailers approved by the company were among the suppliers, according to Reuters. The sales came from largely unknown Chinese suppliers and included Nvidia’s A100, H100, A800 and H800 chips, which were impacted by US export bans put in place in over the last two years, according to the report. 
 
The purchasers did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. The US Department of Commerce declined to comment to Reuters.

Topics : China Nvidia semiconductor semiconductor industry

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

