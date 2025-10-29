Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Chinese researchers close in on US as leader in global science: Study

Chinese researchers close in on US as leader in global science: Study

The study found Chinese-based scientists led 45% of US-China joint research in 2023, up from 30% in 2010, highlighting Beijing's growing influence in shaping global scientific collaboration

scientist, research Chinese scientist

The results suggest China is no longer just producing more science — it’s organizing it | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jason Gale
 
China is on track to lead the world in science — at least by one revealing measure. 
An analysis of almost 6 million research papers shows that Chinese scientists are taking the helm in almost half of all collaborations with US counterparts, a shift that underscores Beijing’s growing influence in setting the global research agenda.
 
The study, published Tuesday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that Chinese-based scientists filled 45 per cent of leadership roles in US-China joint studies in 2023, up from 30 per cent in 2010. If the trend holds, China will reach parity with the US in 2027 or 2028 — the point at which both sides lead an equal share of joint research.
 
 
Researchers at Wuhan University, University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Chicago used a machine-learning model to identify which scientists directed projects based on contribution statements and authorship data. The approach offers a more nuanced way of tracking scientific power than traditional metrics such as publication counts or citation indexes, which measure volume rather than influence, the authors said.

Also Read

china, china flag, Politburo

China, Asean sign upgraded free trade pact to counter US protectionism

China population

China's ageing society is creating a new workforce: The hospital companion

Chinese 100 Yuan notes

China added almost one billionaire a day in 2024, says Hurun list

china Flag, China

China offers assistance after US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea

Toyota

Toyota Motor posts record first-half as US offsets Japan and China

 
Their perspective provides a lens through which to study China’s growing leadership in international science “by focusing on the changing position of power of its scientists in their collaborations across international borders,” the researchers wrote.
 
The results suggest China is no longer just producing more science — it’s organizing it. 
 
Scientific Upheaval 
The findings arrive as the US research establishment faces its deepest turmoil in decades. President Donald Trump’s sweeping budget cuts and mass layoffs across federal science agencies have triggered an exodus of American researchers, prompting a global scramble to recruit them. Governments from Canada to Denmark have announced fast-track visa programs and new funding to lure displaced scientists.
 
That upheaval could accelerate the shift, the study documents. The authors modeled what would happen if the US and China decoupled scientifically — halving or even ending their collaborations. In both cases, China’s global “lead share” would rise, because Chinese researchers are more likely to lead projects with European and other foreign partners than with the US, the paper said.
 
The analysis also found China gaining ground in strategic fields. In eight of 11 critical technology areas identified by the US National Science Foundation — including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, energy and materials science — Chinese researchers are expected to achieve leadership parity with the US before 2030.
 
Beyond that, China is using education as a tool of scientific diplomacy. Government data show it allocated about 33.3 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) since 2012 to educate foreign students, mostly from Africa and South Asia, under the Belt and Road Initiative that China launched in 2013 to expand global trade links.
 
By 2018, almost half of all international students in China came from Africa and South Asia, and the paper finds that Chinese researchers now lead most collaborations with nations participating in the Belt and Road Initiative, including those students’ home countries.

More From This Section

The Ridley Island Energy Export Facility (REEF) under construction in the Port of Prince Rupert.

Canada rebuilds trade ties with Asia to counter Trump's tariff plan

Tesla, Elon Musk

Tesla looks at internal CEO candidate if Musk leaves over pay package vote

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan now paying a high price for its long-standing ties with Taliban

israel, hostages, palestine

Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza after Hamas allegedly violated ceasefire

Trump, Donald Trump

Pretty clear I am not allowed to run for a third term, says Donald Trump

Topics : China US China Chinese scientists science & technology science research

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffTop Stocks To BuyUnclaimed Shares and DividendsCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon