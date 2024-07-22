Crooked Biden not fit to serve, says Trump; his son attacks Kamala Harris

Former president Donald Trump, told CNN earlier that he thinks Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been in the November 5 presidential election | Photo: Bloomberg

Former president Donald Trump on Sunday reacted to Joe Biden ending his reelection bid, claiming the incumbent president is certainly not fit to serve. Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the race to be the next president, following mounting pressure from Democrats after a faltering debate performance against Republican candidate Trump last month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris, the current vice-president, to be the new Democratic nominee. Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.

"All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't, Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump, 78, added, We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!



In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden, 81, announced his exit from the 2024 race, Trump described Biden as going down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.

Meanwhile, Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., also attacked Kamala Harris as "even more liberal and less competent" than Biden.

Donald Trump Jr. attacked Vice President Harris, who President Biden endorsed for the Democratic nomination after stepping down, as even more liberal and less competent than Biden.

Kamala Harris owns the entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden. The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something. She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!! Trump Jr. said.

Former president Donald Trump, told CNN earlier that he thinks Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been in the November 5 presidential election.