Cypher case: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail, say reports

Khan, 70, is currently serving a three-year jail term after he was sentenced by a court in a corruption case earlier this month

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was interrogated by counter-terrorism officials from the Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday at the Attock Jail in the cypher case under the Official Secrets Act, according to media reports.
Khan, 70, is currently serving a three-year jail term after he was sentenced by a court in a corruption case earlier this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan International News

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon