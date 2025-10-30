Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Kafala system abolition may end expats' misery in Saudi Arabia

Over 18 million workers were employed in Saudi Arabia in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 CY2025). Out of these, nearly 77.5 per cent were foreign workers

No Saudi native served as a domestic worker in Q2CY25. There were 4.12 million foreign domestic workers employed in Q2 CY25, out of which servants and drivers were nearly 98 per cent.

Saudi Arabia recently abolished the Kafala system after over 50 years, replacing it with a newly-enacted labour law which prohibits a sponsor’s (Kafeel’s) control over his migrant worker’s visa, residency and job mobility. Workers are now allowed to transfer their sponsorship to a new employer without requiring Kafeel’s permission. They are also allowed to leave Saudi Arabia now, without seeking their employer’s consent and the employers are prohibited to hold the passports of these workers. The abolition of the Kafala system -- notorious for rampant human rights abuses -- is going to benefit millions of Indians and other expatriate communities
