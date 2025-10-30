Datanomics: Kafala system abolition may end expats' misery in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia recently abolished the Kafala system after over 50 years, replacing it with a newly-enacted labour law which prohibits a sponsor’s (Kafeel’s) control over his migrant worker’s visa, residency and job mobility. Workers are now allowed to transfer their sponsorship to a new employer without requiring Kafeel’s permission. They are also allowed to leave Saudi Arabia now, without seeking their employer’s consent and the employers are prohibited to hold the passports of these workers. The abolition of the Kafala system -- notorious for rampant human rights abuses -- is going to benefit millions of Indians and other expatriate communities