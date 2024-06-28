Debris from Russian satellite forces Sunita Williams into emergency shelter

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams waves to well wishers as she leaves the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Space Launch Complex 41 to board the Boeing's Starliner capsule atop, May 6, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.(Photo: PTI)

NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams had to take emergency shelter aboard the International Space Station (ISS) due to potential threats from space debris following the breakup of a Russian Earth observation satellite, according to a report by Reuters.

The incident occurred when Nasa was alerted about the satellite breakup at an altitude near the ISS earlier today.

The US Space Command (USSPACECOM) confirmed that the breakup of the decommissioned Russian satellite occurred on June 26, creating over 100 pieces of trackable debris.

“USSPACECOM has observed no immediate threats and is continuing to conduct routine conjunction assessments to support the safety and sustainability of the space domain. As such, USSPACECOM has notified commercial, governmental, Allied and Partner organisations via Space-Track.org, to include Russia as the satellite owner,” Nasa said in a press release.

Standard emergency protocol followed on space station

Following standard emergency protocols, Mission Control instructed Wilmore and Williams to take shelter in their Boeing Starliner spacecraft for about an hour, which docked at the ISS on June 6.

The Starliner, launched from Cape Canaveral on June 5, is part of Nasa’s Commercial Crew Programme aimed at certifying Boeing’s spacecraft for routine missions to and from the ISS.

Mechanical issues and delayed return of Sunita Williams

Initially scheduled to return to Earth on June 14, Wilmore and Williams remain aboard the ISS due to ongoing mechanical issues with the Starliner spacecraft. These include small helium system leaks and thruster performance problems observed during rendezvous and docking. Steve Stich, manager of Nasa’s Commercial Crew Program, emphasised that decision-making is driven by data and the mission management team’s process.

Despite these issues, Nasa and Boeing have assured that the astronauts are not in immediate danger and have sufficient supplies. The astronauts are integrated with the Expedition 71 crew, assisting with station operations and completing objectives necessary for Nasa’s potential certification of the Starliner.

Starliner: Ongoing challenges

The Starliner has faced multiple delays and technical issues. Initially set for a May 6 launch, the flight test was postponed due to an oxygen valve problem on a rocket from United Launch Alliance. Subsequent delays followed the discovery of a helium leak in the service module and additional helium leaks and thruster issues during docking.