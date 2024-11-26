Business Standard
Democrats to choose new party leader shortly after Trump's inauguration

Democrats' selection of a leader after Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 loss will be a key starting point as the party starts to move forward

The chair of the Democratic National Committee informed party leaders on Monday that the DNC will choose his successor in February. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

The chair of the Democratic National Committee informed party leaders on Monday that the DNC will choose his successor in February, an election that will speak volumes about how the party wants to present itself during four more years of Donald Trump in the White House.

Jaime Harrison, in a letter to members of the party's powerful Rules and Bylaws Committee, outlined the process of how the party will elect its new chair. Harrison said in the letter that the committee will host four candidate forums some in person and some virtually in January, with the final election on February 1 during the party's winter meeting in National Harbour, Maryland.

 

The race to become the next chair of the Democratic National Committee, while an insular party affair, will come days after Trump is inaugurated for a second term.

Democrats' selection of a leader after Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 loss will be a key starting point as the party starts to move forward, including addressing any structural problems and determining how to oppose Trump.

Members of the Rules and Bylaws Committee will meet on December 12 to establish the rules for these elections, which beyond the chair position will include top party roles like vice chairs, treasurer, secretary and national finance chair.

The committee will also use that meeting to decide the requirements for gaining access to the ballot for those top party roles. In 2021, candidates were required to submit a nominating statement that included signatures from 40 DNC members and that will likely be the same standard for the 2025 campaigns.

The DNC is committed to running a transparent, equitable, and impartial election for the next generation of leadership to guide the party forward, Harrison said in a statement. Electing the Chair and DNC officers is one of the most important responsibilities of the DNC Membership, and our staff will run an inclusive and transparent process that gives members the opportunity to get to know the candidates as they prepare to cast their votes.

Two Democrats have announced campaigns for chair: Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labour Party and a vice chair of the national party, and Martin O'Malley, the former Maryland governor and current commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

Other top Democrats are either considering a run to succeed Harrison or are being pushed by party insiders, including former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Michael Blake, a former vice chair of the party; Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin; Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan and a former Chicago mayor; Rep. Mallory McMorrow, majority whip of the Michigan Senate, and Chuck Rocha, a longtime Democratic strategist.

The next chair of the committee will be tasked with rebuilding a party demoralised by a second Trump victory. They will also oversee the party's 2028 nominating process, a complex and contentious exercise that will make the chair central to the next presidential election.

Harrison, of South Carolina, made clear in his letter to the rules committee that the four forums hosted by the party would be live streamed and the party would give grassroots Democrats across the country the ability to engage with the process through those events. He also said he intends to remain neutral during the chair election.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

