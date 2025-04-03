'Wrong, unjustified': World leaders react to Trump's reciprocal tariffs

US President Donald Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs came into effect on Thursday (IST). The tariffs include a baseline 10 per cent tax on all imports from April 5. Many world leaders are now reacting to this announcement.
According to a BBC report, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has termed these tariffs on the European Union "wrong," and is among the many leaders who have reacted to this announcement. Donald Trump announced that 20 per cent would be charged on goods imported from the European Union. Meloni further noted that the EU tariffs would ''not suit either party," however, she would work with the US towards a deal that could prevent "trade war."
Starting April 9, nearly 60 countries, including the European Union, will be hit with steeper tariffs. The countries that will bear the most brunt are some smaller countries like Lesotho, which has been hit with a 50 per cent levy.
Trump, in his announcement, said that these tariffs would "make America rich again," further adding that he has been "very kind" with his decision.
World leaders' reaction
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also reacted to the announcement made by President Trump.