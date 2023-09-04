Erdogan meets Putin with aim to revive Ukraine grain export deal

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began on Monday with the Turkish leader seeking to persuade Russia to revive an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain and other commodities from three Black Sea ports.

Putin in July refused to extend the agreement, which was brokered by Turkiye and the United Nations a year earlier.

Russia complained that a parallel deal promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizer hadn't been honoured. It said restrictions on shipping and insurance hampered its agricultural trade even though it has shipped record amounts of wheat since last year.

Opening the talks, Putin said he was open to discussing the grain deal, among other issues.

The two leaders met in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, where the Russian president has a residence.

Also Read UN 'doing everything possible' for extension of Black Sea grain deal What is the Black Sea grain deal that is at risk of falling apart? Few options left for Ukraine farmers looking to export grain after attacks Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive Russia will extend Ukraine grain deal for 60 days not 120, says official Alibaba Group cloud eyes state firms for up to $3 billion fundraising China planning to create new agency to promote private sector growth UAE space sector enhances global competitiveness, contributes to economy Huawei chip shows US curbs on China's semiconductor are porous, not useless Mob attacks on churches and homes in Pak set off by false implication: Cops